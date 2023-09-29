PM Modi to attend concluding ceremony of BJP's Parivartan Yatras in poll-bound Chhattisgarh tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh to attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bilaspur city.

The Prime Minister will reach Raipur and from there he will leave for Bilaspur. Instead of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Culture Minister Amarjit Bhagat will receive PM Modi at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport.

PM Modi will address the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally, the closing ceremony of two Parivartan Yatras, at around 2 pm at Science College ground, said state BJP chief Arun Sao.

BJP organised its first Parivartan Yatra from Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh) on September 12, the second one was rolled out from Jashpur (north Chhattisgarh) on September 15, he said.

In view of the PM's visit, a three kilometre radius of the city has been declared as a "no-flying zone" and anti-drone guns have also been deployed, a police official said.

CM Bhupesh Baghel to provide appointment letters to over 2,000 teachers

In a separate event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will provide appointment letters to 2,161 teachers on Saturday.

Appointment letters will be provided to 2,139 candidates for Assistant Teachers and 22 candidates for Lecturer. The event will be held via video conferencing.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 results

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress handed a massive defeat to the BJP, which had been in power for 15 years under Raman Singh. The Congress had won 68 constituencies and the BJP just 15. The Congress currently holds 71 seats.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Umrao Singh Jewellers showroom robbery: 2 detained from Chhattisgarh for Rs 25 crore heist

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh government withdraws plea from SC challenging ED's action in money laundering case