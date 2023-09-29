Umrao Singh Jewellers showroom robbery: 2 detained from Chhattisgarh for Rs 25 crore heist

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhogal jewellery shop robbery accused Lokesh (In middle)

Bhogal jewellery shop theft case: At least two people have been detained from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Bhogal jewellery shop theft case where gold ornaments worth over Rs 25 crore were stolen. The accused - Lokesh Shriwas and Shiva Chandravanshi - interrogation is underway, Delhi Police said. This is one of the biggest burglaries reported in the national capital.

At least three unidentified people broke into the Umrao Singh Jewellers showroom in Bhogal area after drilling a hole in a strong room and decamped with gold ornaments worth over Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, in one of the biggest burglaries reported in the national capital. The incident is expected to have occurred between Sunday night and Monday, police said, adding the shop, Umrao Singh Jewellers, remains closed on Monday.

The Police have also recovered the stolen jewellery from Umrao Singh Jewellers showroom in Bhogal from the thieves. Image Source : INDIA TVStolen gold was also recovered

The shop had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged around midnight on Sunday, police said.

The shop owner has reported a theft of 30 kg gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh cash, the DCP said. A case has been registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and several teams have been constituted to work out the case, he added. Mahavir Prasad Jain, the shop owner, said that his showroom was around 75 years old.