Patan Election Result 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel leads in initial trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patan Election Result 2023

Patan Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Chhattisgarh went to polls in two different phases on November 7 and November 17. The state has 90 Assembly constituencies. 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. The total number of electors as per the electoral rolls is 2,03,80,079.

Patan is constituency number 62 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Durg Lok Sabha constituency. The Patan Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e., it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023, in Patan.

Candidates in Patan Assembly Seat 2023

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from the Congress party and Durg's Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Patan constituency.

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Amit Ajit Jogi, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amit Kumar Hirvani, Gana Suraksha Party's (GSP) KP Khande, Johar Chhattisgarh Party's (JCP) Madhukant Sahu, Chhattisgarh Mahatari Party's (CMP) Rajendra Baghel, Hamar Raj Party's (HRP) BS Rawate, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Sandeep Paul, and Independent candidates Ajay Chandrakar, Umesh Kumar Sonwani, Gajanand Jangade, Ramcharan Yadav, Ramchand Jangde, Ramratan Sahu, and Santosh Kumar Markande are also in the fray.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

What happened in Patan in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel won the Patan seat by defeating BJP candidate Vijay Baghel with a margin of 9,343 votes. In 2018, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel again won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Motilal Sahu with a margin of 27,477 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Patan?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party's Tamradhwaj Sahu was leading from the Patan constituency. BJP candidate Vijay Baghel was leading the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Get Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates