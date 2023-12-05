Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Cyclone Michaung effect: Light rain in parts of Chhattisgarh

Cyclone Michaung effect: Light rain in parts of Chhattisgarh

The impact of Cyclone has been seen in states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry. The name Michaung (pronounced as migjaum) for the storm was suggested by Myanmar and it means strength or resilience.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2023 23:52 IST
Representational image
Image Source : PTI Representational image

Raipur city and parts of Chhattisgarh received light rain due to cyclone Michaung, which crossed coastal south Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature, the Met department said. Durg, Bilaspur, Bastar and Raipur divisions received light showers.

As per the IMD, Pendraroad recorded the lowest temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius while Dantewada recorded the highest temperature at 26.3 degrees Celsius.

"Chhattisgarh is likely to receive light or moderate rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds are likely to occur in few places," the Met Department said.

The changed weather would lead to a considerable fall in the minimum temperature across the state, it said.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing the south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Michaung makes landfall; Chennai suffers power cuts, severe waterlogging: Key points

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cyclone News

Latest News