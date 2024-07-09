Chhattisgarh: Woman naxal gunned down in encounter with security forces, 139 Naxalites killed this year so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel in Naxal-affected area (file)

The security personnel killed a woman Naxalite in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday. According to police, she was gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker.

The encounter broke out when security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, said Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela, adding the gunfight erupted in a forest near Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Border Security Force (BSF) were carrying out the joint operation in the region, the officer said.

The slain Naxal prima facie belongs to PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) no. 5. Her identity is being established, the SP said.

With the latest encounter, the number of Naxals gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year has risen to 139. Of them, 137 Maoists were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts including Kanker, while two others were gunned down in Dhamtari district under the Raipur division.

(With PTI inputs)

