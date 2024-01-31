Chhattisgarh security forces uncover Naxal tunnel in Dantewada amidst escalating tensions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chhattisgarh security forces uncover a Naxal tunnel in Dantewada.

In a recent development in Chhattisgarh, security forces uncovered a tunnel used by Naxalites in the Dantewada region, suggesting the use of tactical evasion tactics reminiscent of those employed by Palestinian terror group Hamas. The discovery came during a search operation following a Naxalite ambush in Sukma on Tuesday.

Tactical evasion tactics unveiled

Naxalites, notorious for their guerrilla warfare training, appeared to be employing a new strategic approach to evade detection and capture. The security forces stumbled upon a tunnel, serving as a bunker for the ultras to lie low, during the search operation that ensued after the Sukma ambush. Sources indicated that the tunnel might have been part of a trap set by the Naxalites for the security forces.

Officials believed that the tunnel was likely dug to ambush the forces during an exchange of fire in the densely forested terrain of Dantewada. The discovery has raised concerns about the evolving tactics used by Naxalites to counter government forces.

Fierce gunbattle in Dantewada

The revelation followed a fierce gunbattle that erupted on Tuesday when Naxalites attacked security personnel in Dantewada, resulting in the tragic deaths of three security personnel and injuries to 14 others in Bijapur district. The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village during a search operation conducted by a joint team of security personnel.

The team, consisting of the 201 battalions of the CoBRA and the 150 battalions of the CRPF, was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire commenced around 1 pm.

Chhattisgarh CM's response

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who had earlier pledged to eliminate Naxal violence in the state with a double-engine government, visited the injured jawans at Balaji Hospital in Raipur on Tuesday. He emphasised that the Naxals, arriving in large numbers, had outflanked the forces conducting a routine patrol in the area. CM Sai stated that the Naxals attacked in desperation, possibly due to the establishment of a security camp at Tekalgudem village.

"The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district. Our jawans gave a befitting reply to the Naxalites during the exchange of fire. Since coming to power in the state, we have given a free hand to the forces to deal with the Naxals. Three jawans made the supreme sacrifice during the firefight today. However, our double-engine government remains determined to root out Naxal terror from the state in the coming days," remarked CM Sai.

DGP's insights

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja highlighted the Naxals' opposition to the establishment of a security camp in the region. He noted that the Naxals opened fire, leading to retaliation by the forces. Video footage reportedly showed Naxalites picking up bodies on their side. A total of 15 soldiers were injured, and three lost their lives in the exchange of fire, according to DGP Juneja.