Chhattisgarh: Massive fire breaks out in power distribution company as thick black smoke fills air | VIDEO

Following the incident, the local police and firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Raipur Updated on: April 05, 2024 16:04 IST
Chhattisgarh fire, thick black smoke, Raipur fire
Image Source : ANI A thick black smoke was seen coming out of the power distribution company after the incident.

A massive fire erupted within the premises of a power distribution company located in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Friday. The incident occurred in the bustling Kota area, sending plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky. The incident, which unfolded with alarming speed, prompted an immediate response from local law enforcement and firefighters who swiftly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze. 

Following the incident, the residents in the vicinity were seen evacuating their homes. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

