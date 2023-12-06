Chhattisgarh: Father of Mahadev app scam accused found dead; police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh Police personnel are on duty.

The father of a key figure accused in the Mahadev betting app scam was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. Sushil Das (62), missing for the past two days, was found in a well at Achhoti village, with preliminary signs pointing toward a possible suicide, according to Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Gopal Garg. The deceased's son, Asim Das, is currently in custody as an alleged cash courier in connection with the Mahadev app scam. Asim Das, along with another accused, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 3. The ED claims that a forensic analysis and statements from Asim Das have unearthed significant allegations, including payments of approximately Rs 508 crore to outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by Mahadev betting app promoters.

CM Baghel denies allegations

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that the BJP is misusing the ED for political gain. Asim Das, arrested in Raipur after the recovery of Rs 5.39 crore in cash, is accused of being sent by the app promoters from the UAE to deliver funds for the ruling Congress Party's election expenses.

Cause of death

The tragic demise of Sushil Das, a security guard in a private company, adds a sombre layer to the already complex Mahadev app scam investigation. While the preliminary assessment suggests suicide, authorities are conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation into the Mahadev app scam, with its political implications, continues to unfold against the backdrop of these unfortunate developments."

