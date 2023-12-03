Chhattisgarh Elections Result 2023: Congress crosses majority mark in early trend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Elections Result 2023: The ruling Congress crossed the majority mark (46) in the early trend of the counting of votes on Sunday. As per the trend, Congress is leading on 50 seats, while BJP on 28 and others - 2.

The early counting trend gave good news to the grand old party but the face of the Congress and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself is trailing from his constituency Patan.

The early trend displayed that there was discontent among voters due to concerns over insufficient job opportunities and a lack of proper water supply in the constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Baghel, the nephew of the CM, took an early lead over his uncle.

Meanwhile, in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Congress won 68 seats and formed the government under Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP, led by Dr. Raman Singh, won only 15 seats after three consecutive victories in 2003, 2008, and 2013 in the state.

