Chhattisgarh Election Result BIG BREAKING: BJP crosses majority mark in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Election Result BIG BREAKING

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: In initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark in Chhattisgarh. The saffron party is ahead on 47 seats, while the Congress is at 42, others at 1, showed early trends on TV channel. The majority mark in Chhattisgarh is 46 in the 90-member Assembly.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the Congress party won a massive majority with 68 seats and Bhupesh Baghel became the Chief Minister. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats in the state. In the 2013 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the BJP won 49 seats and Dr Raman Singh became the CM for the third time in a row. The Congress won 39 seats.