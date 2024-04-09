Chhattisgarh: 11 killed, several injured as bus falls into soil mine pit in Durg, CM Sai reacts

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot

At least 11 people were killed and nearly 20 others were injured – all of whom were employees of a private firm – after their bus fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday (April 9) night, the police said. The accident occurred at around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits when the victims, all employees of a distillery company, were returning home after work, City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil said.

According to the preliminary information, over 30 people were there in the bus when it skidded off the road and plunged into the 40 feet deep 'murum' mine, he said.

Murum, a type of soil, is mostly used for construction.

A police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, Patil said.

The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said.

CM Sai reacts

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured people.

"Received the news about death of 11 employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members," Sai said.

(With PTI inputs)

