Uttar Pradesh: Three devotees killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway

Three devotees, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed while 10 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a truck near a canal on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, the police said on Tuesday (April 9). The incident took place late Monday night when the bus on en route to Vindhyachal for Vindhyavasini Devi darshan from Unnao and the driver lost control and it collided with a truck near the Phulmati Bisahiya canal in the Hathigawan area, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

Victims rushed to hospital

The police with the help of locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandhya (12), Krishna Kumar (50) and Basu (35) dead on arrival, the ASP said.

The 10 devotees who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

