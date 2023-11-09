Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Kharge accuses BJP of misusing agencies, warns of 'constitutional threat'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting ahead of the state assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP-led Centre on Thursday, accusing it of using enforcement agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to obstruct his party from gaining power in elections. Speaking at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh's Baikunthpur constituency, Kharge also alleged that the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the RSS have been attempting to alter the Constitution.

Kharge emphasised the importance of Congress victories in the upcoming elections in five states, including Chhattisgarh, to counteract these alleged attempts at constitutional changes. While addressing the crowd, he asserted that the Congress fights for the poor, contrasting it with the BJP, which, according to him, advocates for industrialists like Adani and the affluent.

He claimed that the ongoing election has broader implications for the country's future, alleging that the BJP government, Modi, and RSS seek to alter the Constitution to the detriment of the poor and marginalised. Kharge stressed that preventing this required bringing Congress to power in the five states.

“This election is going to change the future of the country and it is very important as the BJP government, Modi ji and RSS have been trying to change the Constitution. They are trying to remove (provisions) which are in the interest of the poor and deprived people," he alleged.

"Modi ji says he has done so many things and asks what the Congress has done for the country. He takes the name of Congress at least 50 times in every speech as he is scared of the Congress," he added.

Kharge took a swipe at Modi, stating that the Prime Minister frequently mentions Congress in his speeches, suggesting fear of the opposition party. He accused the BJP-led Centre of using agencies like the ED, Income Tax, and CBI to target Congress workers and leaders but asserted that the Congress would not be intimidated.

"But we are not going to be scared. The Congress will stand firmly and Bhupesh Baghel will again become the chief minister (of Chhattisgarh). Whoever the high command wants, will come (on the top post). We will fulfil our promises like we did the last time," he added.

"In Hyderabad, I had said our one candidate is contesting from one constituency, but the BJP has fielded three candidates (from one segment) and they are the ED, I-T and CBI,” Kharge claimed.

He challenged Modi's claim that the BJP is the party of Hindus, asserting that the Congress has Hindus among its ranks. Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's repeated statements on this matter, warning that it could breed hatred among the country's youth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra against hatred was highlighted, with Kharge claiming that the BJP had no response to the unity march led by Gandhi. The ongoing elections in Chhattisgarh and other states, with polling scheduled for November 17 in Baikunthpur, are viewed as critical in shaping the political landscape.

