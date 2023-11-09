Chhattisgarh election: Congress candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy attacked in Bemetara | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chhattisgarh Minister's convoy was attacked with stones.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat and state Minister Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara. Reportedly, Kumar's convoy was attacked on Wednesday late at night.

According to police, the Congress candidate was returning from the Jhal village when some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his convoy.

A video of Kumar's vehicle, which was attacked, showed visible cracks in one of the window panes.

"Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," news agency ANI quoted Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, as saying.

SP Gupta further said that a case has been registered and further action is being taken in the matter.

Notably, Kumar has been fielded by the Congress from the Nawagarh constituency seat in Chhattisgarh for the upcoming assembly polls.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly across 20 constituencies concluded on Tuesday, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)