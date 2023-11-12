Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CM Baghel makes huge announcement for 'women power' on Diwali | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced to an annual financial assistance Rs 15,000 to women under the ‘Griha Lakshmi Yojana’, if Congress retains power in the state after the Assembly elections, the second phase of which will be held on November 17. Baghel said that the women will be given the amount directly into their bank accounts.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for women power in the state. As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given Rs 15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the "Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana,” Baghel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"The way Mata Lakshmi has given her blessings to the people of Chhattisgarh for five years and we have started our mission of "Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh". Our government has worked for five years with the resolve that my Chhattisgarh should be rich and that we can eradicate the curse of poverty. Today on the auspicious day of Diwali, we want to see our mothers and sisters more prosperous and capable," he added.

No need to stand in line

Baghel said that the women of the state would not need to stand in the line nor would they need to fill any form to enrol themselves in the scheme.

"I would like to tell all the mothers and sisters that you do not need to stand in line anywhere, nor do you need to fill any form. Form the Congress government, the government itself will conduct a survey of your homes. Everything will be online and money will come directly into the account. There is no need to stand in line," the Chief Minister said.

The first phase of Assembly elections was held on November 7 and the second phase will take place on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.