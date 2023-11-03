Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections : Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) manifesto 'Modi ki Guarantee 2023' for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

While releasing the manifesto in Raipur, Shah said, "I assure the people here that we will make Chhattisgarh a fully developed state in the coming five years."

He further said, "We have decided to start a 'Krishi Unnati Yojana' in which 21 quintals per acre of paddy procurement will be done at Rs 3100. We have decided to give Rs 12000 per year to all the married women.

"We will fill one lakh vacant positions in two years. We will make 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, and pure water will reach every house in Chhattisgarh through a tap... Assistance of Rs 10,000 annually to landless farmers. Establishment of new 500 Jan Ausadhi Kendra," Shah added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Pandariya assembly constituency in the poll-bound state, he accused the Congress of indulging in scams and said if the BJP is voted to power in the state, those who committed corruption will be sent to jail. He dubbed Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel a "prepaid CM" of the Congress, accusing him of turning the state exchequer into an ATM of the grand old party.

"In the Congress rule, religious conversion is on the rise. The Constitution gives liberty to every citizen to follow the faith of their choice. But they have started using the state machinery to convert poor tribals, which is not in the interest of the state. As a result of it, clashes have erupted in every house and village of the state, and the law and order situation has deteriorated," he said.

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

