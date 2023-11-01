Chhattisgarh: BJP banking on polarisation of votes, has no real issues, says Jairam Ramesh ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election.

Chhattisgarh Election: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election in the state saying that the saffron party was banking on the polarisation of votes alleging it does not have any real issue but people won't accept its divisive ideology.

Addressing a presser, Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP is without any issues in Chhattisgarh. It does not have any issues to raise except (those which can create) polarisation. The speeches made in the state by the home minister and Assam chief minister only had polarisation (as their objective)."

Party's General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh further said, "The Prime Minister will come here and talk about a lot of things. He will definitely criticise the Congress party... I will not hesitate from using these words. I cannot use these words in the Parliament, but I can definitely say it in a press conference that the PM cannot say any truth even by mistake..."

Jairam Ramesh informed that the Congress submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India seeking action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their statements during the campaign rallies in Chhattisgarh, and the poll body served a notice to Sarma.

"The BJP and RSS believe in divisive politics and try to divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language to disturb communal harmony and to garner votes.

They are doing the same thing in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Whatever happened in Manipur is the result of the same divisive politics," the Congress leader said.

“The Centre is busy selling the Nagarnar Steel Plant but now the PM and home minister have said it will not be privatized. If they get a chance they will even privatise the Bhilai Steel Plant (in Durg district of Chhattisgarh). Public assets are being privatized, and I don't want to get into in whose favour they are being privatised. The Balco plant in Korba was privatized during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The Centre's policy of privatisation is not in the interest of the people of Chhattisgarh,” the former Union minister said.

Polling in the state will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

With inputs from PTI

