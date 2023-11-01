Telangana Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to address election rally in Nagarkurnool, hold padyatra today

Follow us on Image Source : X/CONGRESS Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool today (November 1) and is also likely to hold a meeting with party leaders in Mahbubnagar later in the day. The Congress leader will hold a padyatra in the evening which will be followed by a public address. Rahul Gandhi will hold the first public meeting at around 2.30 pm at Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool. He will participate in the Corner meeting at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar and conduct a march from Shadnagar Railway Station to Shadnagar Chowrasta which is around 750 meters.

Rahul’s campaign in Kollapur

Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Kollapur yesterday and said his party would fulfil the aspirations for which Telangana was formed. He alleged that the electoral battle for the assembly in the state is between 'Dorala Telangana' (feudal lords) and 'Prajala Telangana' (people's Telangana).

“Though it was expected that the common people and the poor would benefit from the creation of a separate Telangana state, only one family benefited during the past 10 years,” he alleged taking a potshot at the ruling BRS.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the fight is between Congress and ruling BRS in the November 30 Assembly elections and alleged that the BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together aiming to ensure that Congress does not win in Telangana.

Rahul accuses KCR of corruption

He accused the the KCR government of indulging in massive corruption and betraying the aspirations for which Telangana state was formed.

"This money is yours and of your future. Your Chief Minister stole Rs one lakh crore from the poor, farmers, labourers of Telangana," he alleged.

"The whole money of Telangana people is going into the hands of KCR's family," Rahul Gandhi added.

He also said that Congress would take back the money "stolen" from people by KCR and give it back to people.

Telangana will go to Assembly polls on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)