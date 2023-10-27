Chhattisgarh Election phase 2: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath among BJP's 40 star campaigners | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of its 40 star campaigners for the first second of the Chhattisgarh assembly election. The list features names of top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

Several Union Ministers including Nitin gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan feature in the list of 40-star campaigners of the party. It also includes Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

Among the senior Chhattisgarh BJP leaders named as star campaigners are the party’s state chief Arun Sao, former CM Raman Singh, MPs Santosh Pandey and Guharam Ajgalle, and MLA Brijmohan Agrawal.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

The BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, JCC(J) has 3 and the BSP has 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant. The Congress is aiming to win 75 seats in 2023 by riding high on the popularity of Baghel, who has a significant hold over OBC and rural voters, and the impact of the government's welfare schemes focused on farmers, tribals and the poor.

