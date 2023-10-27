Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday, likely to make big announcements

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a rally.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state Chhattisgarh on October 28, 29. During the visit, Rahul will address rallies in Bhanu Pratappur, Pharasgaon, and Kawardha regions.

The Congress scion may make some big promises ahead of the Assembly election in the state. He will also meet other Congress leaders and workers during the visit.

Posters show Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate in Lucknow

Ahead of the Assembly election in five states and next year's Lok Sabha elections, Congress has put up a hoarding outside its state headquarters in Lucknow, projecting senior leader Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister in 2024 and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai as Chief Minister in 2027.

“2024 main Rahul, 2027 main Rai, Desh Pradesh Bol Raha Hai, Haath Ke Saath Aayen” (Rahul in 2024 and Rai in 2027, say India and UP, join hands with the Congress,” reads hoarding at the Congress office.

This comes days after a hoarding was put up outside the Samajwadi Party office, proclaiming Akhilesh Yadav as a Prime Ministerial candidate.

When contacted, Rai downplayed hoarding saying this was only an expression of aspirations of Congress workers.

"Our endeavour is to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and make Rahul Gandhi next Prime Minister of India. We cannot say what is going to happen in 2027," said Rai.

ALSO READ | Janata Congress Chhattisgarh announces second list of 11 candidates ahead of Assembly polls

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of Congress