Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Complete candidate list of Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The ruling party Congress has announced its candidates for all the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, which will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17. Votes will be counted on December 3. Of the 90 candidates from Congress, 33 are from Scheduled Tribes (STs), 29 are from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 10 are from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 are from general categories, while three are minorities.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls winning 68 seats, and comfortably formed the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reduced to 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively.