Great undercurrent in Chhattisgarh, people want change, says former CM Raman Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh with BJP Chhattisgarh State President Arun Sao and others.

Chhattisgarh Election: BJP national vice president and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, ahead of the Assembly election, has said there is a great undercurrent in the state adding that people want a change in the government.

"...We are all working with full force. Every worker of the party is on the ground... As per the interaction with workers in the last 10-15 days, there is a great undercurrent in Chhattisgarh. There is strong enthusiasm for change in Chhattisgarh. I felt this in 2003 and the situation today is that people want to change this Government. I think there will definitely be a change in the state and BJP will form the Government with a clear majority," the former chief minister said.

Speaking on raids by central agencies in Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh said, "ED and IT Department come when it is a matter of PMLA. If the government acts on its own such corruption can be stopped. But if the Government herself is involved in corruption, if there is more than Rs 2,000 crores of liquor scam and illegal liquor is being sold in government shops, if Rs 25 per ton is being illegally collected publically for coal, agencies have taken action. They have presented evidence and documents..."

Check out former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's statement on upcoming Assembly election

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound state

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from October 28. He will address poll rallies at different locations and is likely to make big announcement ahead of elections.

Polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

ALSO READ | Tharoor calls Hamas 'terror group' at IUML's pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, later clarifies after backlash

ALSO READ | Telangana Elections: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV show | WATCH