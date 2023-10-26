Telangana Elections: BRS MLA grabs BJP candidate by throat during live TV show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Ugly fight between BJP and BRS leaders during a TV show

The political temperature in election-bound Telangana is soaring. The rival parties stepped up attacks against the opponents to woo voters. In the politically charged atmosphere, some ugly incidents are also happening in the state in which the politicians crossed the line. In a fresh incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda grabbed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Srisailam Gaur by his throat during an open debate show organized by a Telugu news channel.

On Wednesday during a live debate show, the MLA suddenly got into a scuffle with his rival and grabbed his throat on live TV. When tension escalated during the show, the police and others intervened and separated the two. The video of this incident went viral on social media. The show was organised to discuss the Telangana Assembly elections issues but the ugly fight marred the television programme. The polling in the state is scheduled to be held on November 30.

BJP slams ruling BRS

Reacting to the incident, BJP state unit president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed the ruling BRS, saying it’s shocking when an opposition candidate is attacked and scuffled in public, imagine what will happen if BRS returns to power.

Reddy alleged the BRS MLA from Quthbullapur attacked the BJP candidate from the Kuna constituency because he did have the answer to the question asked by him.

He termed the attack an act of cowardice. The senior BJP leader said the police should register a case against the BRS leader, otherwise, his party will resort to a legal battle.

BRS defends its MLA

When BRS was contacted regarding the scuffle that broke out during the live debate show, party spokesperson Shravan Dasoju alleged that the BJP candidate had provoked the MLA by making a reference to his father during the debate. He said, however, both of them should have maintained decency and decorum during the show.

