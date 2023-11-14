Bhupesh Baghel government going to lose, people not happy, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the Assembly election in the state, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that it's clear that the Bhupesh Baghel government is going to lose in the upcoming polls as people are not happy.

"The final stage of elections in Chhattisgarh has come. It is clear that Bhupesh Baghel government is going to lose. People are not happy with the current govt as it has indulged in corruption and atrocities against women and on the other side people have faith in the guarantees given by PM Modi... Congress party lost elections (Lok Sabha) in 2014 and 2019 and they are going to lose in 2024 as well. BJP is going to win with a huge margin in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections...," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Elections are about to be held in Chhattisgarh. PM Narendra Modi was in Chhattisgarh yesterday. Now he is not just the son of India but people know and consider him as the most popular leader of the world. When he goes to America, he is honoured. Wherever he goes across the country, he is honoured. The reason is that he does what he says. That is why we say, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'...," said Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during election campaign in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband.

