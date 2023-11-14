MP polls: Rahul Gandhi exudes confidence of winning 150 seats, says 'there will be toofan of Congress'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/RAHUL GANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (November 14) lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh alleging that the party "purchased" Congress MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath government formed after the 2018 Assembly elections, and claimed that there will be a "toofan" (storm) of the 'Grand Old Party' which will win around 150 seats this time. Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "crushing" the voice of hearts of the state's people and said that they were "cheated".

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, the Congress leader said, "Five years back, all of you elected Congress party to the government. You did not elect the BJP but the Congress party. After that, BJP leaders, Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Amit Shah, together, purchased MLAs and stole the elected Government of Madhya Pradesh. By giving crores of rupees and purchasing MLAs of Congress party, your decision, the voice of your heart was crushed by the BJP leaders, by the Prime Minister. You were cheated".

There will be 'toofan' of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in the party winning around 145 to 150 seats in the 230-member Assembly this time and said that he has visited various parts of the state and sensed the "storm" of Congress on the ground.

"I have visited Madhya Pradesh several times now. I can tell cent per cent that there will be a 'toofan' of Congress party here. You can write it down, people of Madhya Pradesh are going to give 145-150 seats to the Congress party," he said.

'Soldiers of non-violence'

The former Congress president termed the party leaders as "soldiers of non-violence" and said that they do not use violence to defeat the opponents and use "love" to chase the BJP away from power. He cited the instance of Karnataka where Congress ousted the BJP from power earlier this year and said they had opened "'Mohabbat ki Dukan' in 'Nafrat ka Bazaar'".

"We fight the BJP. In Karnataka, we chased them away. In Himachal Pradesh, we chased them away - but not with hatred. We open 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' in 'Nafrat ka Bazaar'. We are soldiers of non-violence, we don't hit. But we chased them out with love. We told them that they don't have a place here; you looted Karnataka, run a '40% government' so go away. Congress party's government will come here," he said.

Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly elections on November 17 and the counting of votes will occur on December 3.

