'Revanth Reddy hates people who have beards, wear skull caps': Owaisi attacks Telangana Congress chief

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 : All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday accused Telangana Congress Chief Revnath Reddy of hating people who wear skull caps and have beards.

In an interview with news agency ANI, he said, "He (Revanth Reddy) is an RSS person and he will be an RSS person. He hates people who have beards and wear skull caps."

"His name is RSS Anna, he started his life from RSS...he won't leave RSS. Today, Congress's headquarters in Hyderabad is being controlled by Mohan Bhagwat and the hate words that were spoken by him... this is the words of RSS."

"Telangana PCC chief started as an RSS member wearing a chaddi and then went to ABVP, then joined Telugu Desam and now come to Congress. Someone said it right that Congress's Gandhi Bhavan is captured by Mohan Bhagwat and will run Congress however he wants," AIMIM Chief said on Monday.

The Telangana Congress Chief on Sunday attacked Asadudding Owaisi, saying that he 'wears a khaki knicker under his sherwani.'

Telagana Assembly Elections

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share.

