Telangana election: Congress' G Vivekananda richest candidate with over Rs 600 crore assets | DETAILS

Telangana Assembly Elections: Chennur Congress candidate G Vivekananda is the richest politician contesting in the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana, with declared assets worth over Rs 600 crore.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this month, the Chennur candidate, who is also known as Vivek Venkataswamy, had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP.

Assets and liabilities

Vivekananda and his wife possess movable assets valued at Rs 377 crore, predominantly in the form of shares in various companies, including Visaka Industries, a company founded by him in 1981. The family’s immovable assets stood at over Rs 225 crore.

As per the affidavit submitted by him, Vivek and his wife have liabilities or loans amounting to Rs 41.5 crore. In the last fiscal year, Vivek's annual income increased to Rs 6.26 crore from Rs 4.66 crore in FY19, while his wife's income rose to Rs 9.61 crore from Rs 6.09 crore during the same period.

Srinivas Reddy assets

Congress leader P Srinivas Reddy, who is second on the list after Vivekananda, has assets worth over Rs 460 crore. Srinivas Reddy, contesting from the Palair assembly constituency, declared total assets, including both movable and immovable, amounting to Rs 460 crore, along with liabilities of Rs 44 crore.

Notably, on the day of filing nomination papers, November 9, the Income Tax Department conducted searches at Srinivas Reddy’s residences and offices in Hyderabad and in Khammam. Reddy called the searches 'politically motivated.'

Congress candidate Raj Gopal Reddy's income for the year 2022-23 surged significantly to Rs 71.17 crore from Rs 36.6 lakh in FY19, according to his affidavit. The total assets of his family are reported to be Rs 459 crore.

The Congress candidate from Munugode holds 1.24 crore shares in his company Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd whose book value was Rs 239 crore. Reddy’s family has immovable assets worth Rs 157 crore with liabilities at Rs 4.14 crore, the affidavit said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Pailla Shekar Reddy declared Rs 227 crore worth of assets belonging to his family with over Rs 83 crore liabilities.

KCR family assets worth nearly Rs 59 crore

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared family assets worth nearly Rs 59 crore and liabilities of Rs 25 crore in the election affidavit submitted on November 9 while filing his nomination for the Assembly elections. According to the affidavit, KCR does not own a car. There are nine cases registered against him, all booked during the Telangana statehood agitation, out of which he was not convicted of any criminal offence.

The gross total value of movable assets in the name of his wife Shobha was over Rs seven crore and his HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) was over Rs nine crore. She also possesses 2.81 kg of gold jewelry, diamonds and other valuables worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore. According to the election affidavit, he does not own a car.

As many as 4,798 candidates from various parties filed 5,716 sets of nominations for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana.

The nominations would be scrutinized on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election. Polling will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)