Arun Sao, Vijay Sharma to become Deputy Chief Ministers in Chhattisgarh, say sources

According to sources, Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma are likely to become the Deputy Chief Ministers in Chhattisgarh.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by its Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai today (December 10) reached the Raj Bhavan in Raipur to stake claim to form the next government in Chhattisgarh.

Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal told media, “We have handed over a letter to the Governor stating that Sai ji has been elected as the legislative party leader.” However, Agrawal said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony would be informed later.

Sai (59), a prominent tribal leader, was earlier in the day picked as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party in Chhattisgarh during a meeting of 54 newly elected party MLAs at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party’s state headquarters, a BJP functionary said.

