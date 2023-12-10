Chhattisgarh CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai’s mother says, ‘Want him to serve country, its people’

Follow us on Image Source : ANI CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai’s mother Jasmani Devi

As the declaration of the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was made on Sunday, CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai’s mother expressed her delight over the massive development and said that she wants him to serve the people and the country with devotion and work for everyone. The BJP ended the week-long suspense over its chief ministerial face in Chhattisgarh after winning the Assembly elections.

“I am happy, and I want him to serve the country and its people. He should help everyone. My son has got the opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh,” Sai's mother, Jasmani Devi said.

Sai declared CM

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of BJP's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs in Raipur today (December 10).

What did Vishnu Deo say after becoming Chhattisgarh CM-elect?

On becoming the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai said, "With all honesty, I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfill the promises. The first work will be to give 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people."

Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda attended the meeting in Raipur on Sunday with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh announced that there will be two Deputy Chief Ministers in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Who is Vishnu Deo Sai? Facts about Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister