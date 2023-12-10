Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh's next Chief Minister

Vishnu Deo Sai will be the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken in legislative party's meeting today (December 10) in Raipur.

Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda attended the meeting in Raipur on Sunday with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?

Vishnu Deo Sai won the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 from Kunkuri. Sai was the Chhattisgarh state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2020 to 2022. He was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet. Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Sai defeated Congress candidates Pushpa Devi Singh, Rampukar Singh, Hridayaram Rathiya and Arti Singh respectively in these elections. Sai won two consecutive Assembly elections in 1990 and 1993 from the Tapkara constituency in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Vishnu Deo defeated UD Minj, the sitting Congress MLA, this time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023:

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

ALSO READ:​ Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh CM | All you need to know about him