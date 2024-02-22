Amit Shah sounds poll bugle at Chhattisgarh rally, urges people to elect Modi to make India developed nation

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Janjgir Champa: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Chhattisgarh to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term in office, envisioning a future where India becomes a developed nation and 'Bharat Mata' attains the status of a 'Vishwa Guru'.

Sounding the poll bugle at a rally at Janjgir in the BJP-ruled state, Shah criticised the Congress, alleging a 75-year delay by the party in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Lok Sabha elections to decide future of India

"The coming (Lok Sabha) elections will decide the future of the country. These elections are to make India a completely developed nation, and to make Bharat Mata (Mother India) a Vishwa Guru (world teacher)," the senior BJP leader said.

Shah pointed out that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured ten out of 11 seats in the state, followed by nine seats in the 2019 elections. He emphasised that in the recent assembly elections, the people of Chhattisgarh decisively voted for his party, granting it a significant majority.

"The incompetent (Congress) government neither controlled Naxalism, nor did it ensure justice to the people. It committed corruption and did injustice to the people, who then ousted it from power," Shah said.

'Modi ki guarantee'

Shah highlighted that under the Modi government, tap water connections were extended to 60 crore impoverished individuals nationwide, encompassing 38 lakh households in Chhattisgarh over the past decade.

He asserted that the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP administration in the state has achieved 30 per cent of the "Modi ki guarantee" (BJP's electoral commitments) thus far.

Modi himself is a guarantee, and he should be elected once again so that India becomes the third largest economy in the world, Shah said.

"Chhattisgarh is Lord Ram's Nanhihal (place of one's mother's parents). But the Congress did not resolve the 550-year-old (Ram Mandir) issue in the last 75 years. But Modi solved it and performed the consecration of Ram Lalla (lord Ram's idol) in Ayodhya," he added.

(With PT inputs)

