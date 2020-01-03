IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special has 6 destinations covered for ₹ 5,000: Complete package details

Are you celebrating Pongal? Do you wish to celebrate Pongal in South Indian style? Well, IRCTC has something in the offing. IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special train package has six destinations covered for ₹ 5,000. You can book the package on irctctourism.com to soak in the festive fervour and flavours of South India this Pongal.
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: Complete package details
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: Which destinations will be covered
Nanjangud
Melukote
Srirangapatna
Talacauvery
Coorg
Mysore
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What are the boarding points
Madurai
Dindigul
Trichy
Vriddhachalam
Villupuram
Chennai Egmore
Katpadi
Jolarpettai
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What are the deboarding Points
Jolarpettai
Katpadi
Chennai Egmore
Villupuram
Vriddhachalam
Trichy
Dindigul
Madurai
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: How much will it cost you
₹ 5,830
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is included in the package
- Train journey by SL class
- Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall on multi sharing basis.
- Morning Tea/Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & 1 litre Drinking water per day.
- Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.
- Tour Escort & Security on train.
IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is excluded from the package
- Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines
- Entrance fee for monuments
- Service of Tour Guide.
- All others not mentioned in the Package Inclusions
Complete package itinerary: IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special
|
DATE
|
PLACE
|
ARRIVAL
|
DEPARTURE
|
16.01.2020
|
Departure from Madurai
|
-
|
Early Morning
|
Departure from Dindigul
|
Early Morning
|
Early Morning
|
Departure from Trichy
|
Early Morning
|
Early Morning
|
Departure from Vriddhachalam
|
Morning
|
Morning
|
Departure from Villupuram
|
Morning
|
Morning
|
Departure from Chennai Egmore
|
Morning
|
Morning
|
Arrival Katpadi
|
Afternoon
|
Afternoon
|
Arrival Jolarpettai
|
Afternoon
|
Afternoon
|
Arrival Mysuru
|
Night
|
Night Stay
|
17.01.2020
|
Visit: Sri Kanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud
Darshan of Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy
Proceed to Srirangapatna
|
-
|
Night Stay
|
18.01.2020
|
Trip to Talacauvery and back
|
-
|
Night Stay
|
19.01.2020
|
Mysore City Tour: Chamundi Hills, Palace, KRS Dam and Brindavan Garden
|
-
|
-
|
Board train from Mysuru
|
-
|
Night
|
20.01.2020
|
Arrival Jolarpettai
|
Morning
|
Morning
|
Arrival Katpadi
|
Morning
|
Morning
|
Arrival Chennai Egmore
|
Morning
|
Morning
|
Arrival Villupuram
|
Afternoon
|
Afternoon
|
Arrival Vriddhachalam
|
Afternoon
|
Afternoon
|
Arrival Trichy
|
Afternoon
|
Afternoon
|
Arrival Dindigul
|
Evening
|
Evening
|
Arrival Madurai
|
Night
|
Tour Ends