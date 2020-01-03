IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special has 6 destinations covered for ₹ 5,000: Complete package details

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special has 6 destinations covered under ₹ 5,000: Complete package details

Are you celebrating Pongal? Do you wish to celebrate Pongal in South Indian style? Well, IRCTC has something in the offing. IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special train package has six destinations covered for ₹ 5,000. You can book the package on irctctourism.com to soak in the festive fervour and flavours of South India this Pongal.

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: Complete package details

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: Which destinations will be covered

Nanjangud

Melukote

Srirangapatna

Talacauvery

Coorg

Mysore

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What are the boarding points

Madurai

Dindigul

Trichy

Vriddhachalam

Villupuram

Chennai Egmore

Katpadi

Jolarpettai

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What are the deboarding Points

Jolarpettai

Katpadi

Chennai Egmore

Villupuram

Vriddhachalam

Trichy

Dindigul

Madurai

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: How much will it cost you

₹ 5,830

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is included in the package

Train journey by SL class

Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall on multi sharing basis.

Morning Tea/Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & 1 litre Drinking water per day.

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Tour Escort & Security on train.

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is excluded from the package

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines

Entrance fee for monuments

Service of Tour Guide.

All others not mentioned in the Package Inclusions

Complete package itinerary: IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special