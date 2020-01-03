IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special has 6 destinations covered for ₹ 5,000: Complete package details

Friday, January 03, 2020
     
Are you celebrating Pongal? Do you wish to celebrate Pongal in South Indian style? Well, IRCTC has something in the offing. IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special train package has six destinations covered under ₹ 5,000. You can book the package on irctctourism.com to soak in the festive fervour and flavours of South India this Pongal.   

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2020 18:46 IST
Are you celebrating Pongal? Do you wish to celebrate Pongal in South Indian style? Well, IRCTC has something in the offing. IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special train package has six destinations covered for ₹ 5,000. You can book the package on irctctourism.com to soak in the festive fervour and flavours of South India this Pongal. 

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: Complete package details

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: Which destinations will be covered

Nanjangud

Melukote
Srirangapatna
Talacauvery
Coorg
Mysore

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What are the boarding points

Madurai
Dindigul
Trichy
Vriddhachalam
Villupuram 
Chennai Egmore 
Katpadi
Jolarpettai

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What are the deboarding Points

Jolarpettai
Katpadi
Chennai Egmore
Villupuram
Vriddhachalam
Trichy
Dindigul 
Madurai

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: How much will it cost you

₹ 5,830

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is included in the package

  • Train journey by SL class
  • Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall on multi sharing basis.
  • Morning Tea/Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & 1 litre Drinking water per day.
  • Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.
  • Tour Escort & Security on train.

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is excluded from the package

  • Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines
  • Entrance fee for monuments
  • Service of Tour Guide.
  • All others not mentioned in the Package Inclusions

Complete package itinerary: IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special

DATE

PLACE

ARRIVAL

DEPARTURE

16.01.2020

Departure from Madurai

-

Early Morning

Departure from Dindigul

Early Morning

Early Morning

Departure from Trichy

Early Morning

Early Morning

Departure from Vriddhachalam

Morning

Morning

Departure from Villupuram

Morning

Morning

Departure from Chennai Egmore

Morning

Morning

Arrival Katpadi

Afternoon

Afternoon

Arrival Jolarpettai

Afternoon

Afternoon

Arrival Mysuru

Night

Night Stay

17.01.2020

Visit: Sri Kanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud
Proceed to Melkote.

Darshan of Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy
Yoga Narasimha Swamy

Proceed to Srirangapatna
Darshan of Sri Ranganatha Swamy

-

Night Stay

18.01.2020

Trip to Talacauvery and back
Enroute visit: Bagamandala and
Stop over at Coorg (1 hour)
Proceed to Tibetan Monastery
Reach Mysore (Late Night)

-

Night Stay

19.01.2020

Mysore City Tour: Chamundi Hills, Palace, KRS Dam and Brindavan Garden

-

-

Board train from Mysuru

-

Night

20.01.2020

Arrival Jolarpettai

Morning

Morning

Arrival Katpadi

Morning

Morning

Arrival Chennai Egmore

Morning

Morning

Arrival Villupuram

Afternoon

Afternoon

Arrival Vriddhachalam

Afternoon

Afternoon

Arrival Trichy

Afternoon

Afternoon

Arrival Dindigul

Evening

Evening

Arrival Madurai

Night

Tour Ends

 

