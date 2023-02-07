Vodaone Idea allocates 33.44% stake worth Rs 16,133 to govt against interest dues: Filing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Vodaone-Idea have allocated around Rs 16,133 crore worth shares amounting to 33.44 per cent stake to the government against interest dues, according to a filing report.

"... it is hereby informed that the board of directors of the company has, at its meeting held today approved the allotment of 16,133,198,899 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share aggregating to Rs 161,331,848,990 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India," the filing said.

"Post the aforesaid allotment the shareholding of the Government of India in the company stands at 33.44 per cent in the expanded paid-up capital base of the company," the filing said.

Latest Business News