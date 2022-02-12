Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaders extend heartfelt condolences as industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away

Soon after news broke out regarding the passing away of former Bajaj Auto chairman and industrialist Rahul Bajaj, several political leaders and known personalities condoled his death. Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and condoled his death. "My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years", he wrote.

Gadkari also extended condolences to his family and seeked strength for them. "Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members", he further wrote.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group".

Congress leader and national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi recounted fond memories with Bajaj. "Knew Rahul Bajaj for decades. Old family friends, despite big age diff. My father was chair of trust in memory of Rahul’s father. Together in RS, he & I shared many lighter moments in central hall & at dinner at his house during session. Talked 2him some months ago for 30mins", he wrote.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. 'Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz' became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet".

NCP leader Sharad Pawar wrote, "I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike!

Bajaj was 83 years old and was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away at around 1430 hrs on Saturday, the official said. His last rites will be held on Sunday. He is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal. He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year.

Latest Business News