Markets pare opening gains, quote lower in volatile trade; Sensex declines over 146 points

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices pared their opening gains and declined in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by index major HDFC twins. In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 146.79 points to 62,198.92 even after beginning the trade on a firm note. The NSE Nifty dipped 32.15 points to 18,366.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the biggest laggards. Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Asian Paints and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major gainers.

In Asia, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were trading in the green. The US market had ended with gains on Monday. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.53 per cent to USD 75.63 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,685.29 crore, according to exchange data. The Sensex had climbed 317.81 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 62,345.71 on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty gained 84.05 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 18,398.85.

Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.20 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 11 paise to 82. 20 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday supported by sustained foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said a weak trend in domestic equities and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.22 against the dollar and then rose to 82.20, registering a gain of 11 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 82.31 against the US currency. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 per cent to 102.37. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.51 per cent to USD 75.61 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)

