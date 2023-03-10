IRB Infrastructure's toll collection in February month rises 27 per cent to Rs 351.75 crore | DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : IRB INFRASTRUCTURE (WEBSITE) IRB Infrastructure's toll collection in February month rises 27 per cent to Rs 351.75 crore.

IRB Infrastructure toll collection: The shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers gained 1 per cent today (March 10) to trade at Rs 30 apiece at around 10:30 am on the back of strong toll collection data for February month. The Mumbai-based highways infrastructure developer reported a jump of 27 per cent in toll collection to Rs 351.75 crore in February this year, according to an exchange filing.

The company had reported February 2022 toll collection at Rs 277.47 crore. “Toll collection on all the corridors show the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year. It reflects India’s economic stability in the post pandemic era,” Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and MD, IRB Infra, said in a statement.

IRB Infra recently split its equity shares in a 10:1 ratio, meaning one share was divided into 10 shares bearing a face value of Rs 1 each. The company's order book currently stands at Rs 20,892 crore, including a construction order book of Rs 9,714 crore.

IRB Infra has an asset base of over Rs 62,000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs. It has around 20 per cent share in the Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in the country. IRB Infra in the October-December quarter reported a 94 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 141.35 crore from Rs 72.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

