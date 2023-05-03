Follow us on Image Source : FILE India's coal production rises 15% to 893 million tonnes in 2022-23

India's overall coal production stood at 893.08 million tonnes in 2022-23 as compared to 778.19 in 2021-22, showing a growth of 14.78 percent.

The government aims to enhance production to 1,012 million tonnes in the current fiscal.

In the last five years, the output of Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased by 703.21 million tonnes as compared to 606.89 million tonnes in 2018-2019 with a growth of 15.9 percent, official data said.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has shown a growth at 67.14 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 64.40 million tonnes in 2018-19 with a growth of 4.3 percent.

Captive and other mines have also taken a lead in coal production by 122.72 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 57.43 million tonnes in 2018-19 with a growth of 113.7 percent.

