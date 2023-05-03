Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Air India, Vistara enter interline partnership

Air India, Vistara enter interline partnership

Business news: Under this partnership, passengers will now be able to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023 14:50 IST
Air India, air india vistara partnership, Air India interline partnership, Vistara, Air India vistar
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Air India enters an interline partnership with Vistara.

Business news: Air India and Vistara have entered into an interline partnership which would enable passengers to travel between the two airline’s network seamlessly. Under this partnership, passengers will now be able to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations.

As per the press release, the scope of the agreement between the two airlines includes Inter Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) implementation.  

ALSO READ: Woman in cockpit: Air India CEO, head of flight safety get show-cause notice from DGCA

ALSO READ: Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, first officers, trainers as 500 aircraft to join fleet

Latest Business News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News