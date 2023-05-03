Air India, Vistara enter interline partnership

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Air India enters an interline partnership with Vistara.

Business news : Air India and Vistara have entered into an interline partnership which would enable passengers to travel between the two airline’s network seamlessly. Under this partnership, passengers will now be able to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations.

As per the press release, the scope of the agreement between the two airlines includes Inter Airline Through Check-in (IATCI) implementation.

