Woman in cockpit: Air India CEO, head of flight safety get show-cause notice from DGCA

Woman in cockpit: The Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and head of the flight safety for the airline's lapses in reporting the incident of a pilot who allowed his female friend inside the cockpit. The incident occurred on February 27 when a pilot of the Dubai-Delhi flight allowed his female friend in the cockpit. A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the Dubai-Delhi flight incident.

As per the report, the show-cause notice by the DGCA has also been issued to the Tata Group-owned airline's Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

The show-cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and the head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator's safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told PTI on Sunday.



There was a delay in investigating the incident too. The official further informed that both the officials have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices in 15 days.

According to sources, “the actual incident occurred on February 27 and it was reported by confidential mail to Campbell and Donohoe on March 3. The first enquiry was conducted by the DGCA on April 21 while Air India had not done any enquiry before that.”

It may be recalled that earlier this year Air India was slapped with a fine of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for not reporting two back-to-back incidents of alleged peeing on its international flights.

