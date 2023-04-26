Air India's Dubai-Delhi flight pilot, cabin crew grounded for allowing woman into cockpit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed Air India to de-roster the entire crew of one of its flights whose pilot had allowed a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight nearly two months ago, till the investigations are complete, according to a senior official.

The incident had come to light after a cabin crew member of the flight filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident had happened on February 27.

On the condition of anonymity, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said though prima-facie, the cabin crew seems to have no role in the incident, the entire crew of the flight has been de-rostered pending investigations.

There is an allegation, which is being investigated and the principle of natural justice will apply, and the pilot concerned will also be given an opportunity to present his case, the official said on Wednesday.

Pilot to remain grounded till final investigation

The official also said the pilot will remain grounded till a final decision in the matter is taken by the regulator.

While there was no immediate comment from Air India on the latest development, the airline, on April 21, said it had taken a serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

(With inputs from PTI)

