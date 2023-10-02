MGL slashes CNG prices in Mumbai, Check new rates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE MGL slashes CNG prices in Mumbai

As a relief for consumers, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MLG) reduced the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai and adjoining municipalities on Monday.

CNG prices have been reduced by Rs 3 per kilogram while the prices of PNG have been reduced by Rs 2 per standard cubic meter (scm). After the price drop, the new price of CNG will be available at Rs 76 per kg, while PNG will be available at Rs 47 per scm.

No relief in other cities including Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, there will be no change in prices of CNG and PNG in the Delhi-NCR region or any other cities of Uttar Pradesh as Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has not made any reduction in the price. IGL mainly supplies CNG and PNG to these areas. According to IGL website, to buy CNG in Noida you will have to pay Rs 80.20 per kg.

There has been has increase in the consumption of CNG in recent times after the prices of petrol and diesel touched the roof. A large number of vehicle owners have now shifted to CNG vehicles. The government sets prices once in two years for locally produced natural gas, which is used for various purposes, including conversion to CNG for automobiles, piped supply to domestic kitchens for cooking, power generation, and fertilizer production.

