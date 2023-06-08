Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mahindra makes foray into dual-fuel small commercial vehicle segment with Supro CNG Duo

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has entered the dual-fuel segment in the small commercial vehicle space with the launch of Supro CNG Duo priced at Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model can run on both CNG and petrol. It comes with a payload capacity of 750 kg and a range of 325 km with a CNG tank capacity of 75 litres. It also comes with a five-litre petrol tank to take care of range anxiety issues.

In an interaction with PTI, Mahindra & Mahindra VP and National Sales Head Baneswar Banerjee said the product would cater to various segments including market load operators with fixed routes. With the range of over 325 km, the vehicle can also be used for intercity travel as well, he said.

"From the demand side, the CNG segment has grown four times in four years. That clearly establishes the need for CNG and if we look at its contribution in the less than 2 tonne category, the CNG sales now account for around 5,000 units from a total of 16,000 units per month," Banerjee stated. The company is confident of corning a sizable market share in the segment with Supro CNG Duo, he added.

The company is rolling out the model from its Chakan plant in Maharashtra. Commenting on the launch, M&M President - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said the Supro CNG Duo marks the company's entry into the dual-fuel segment, in order to offer remarkably low operating costs to its owners and operators. "It is engineered to deliver on the tough demands of the logistics, supply chains and e-commerce companies, while offering a vastly superior value proposition to customers," he added.

The Supro CNG Duo comes with a 20.01 kW (27BHP) BS6 RDE compliant engine, providing 60 Nm torque and best-in-class mileage of 23.35 km/kg, the company said.

