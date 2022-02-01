Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget 2022: Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2022: Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti, says FM Sitharaman

National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added.

India TV Business Desk Edited by: India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 11:49 IST
Budget 2022: Big private investment in infra would be
Image Source : LOK SABHA

Budget 2022: Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti, says Sitharaman

Highlights

  • Big private investment in infra would be guided by Gati Shakti, says FM Sitharaman
  • National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman said
  • The strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed, FM said

Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected.

National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added.

She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth Rs 30 lakh crore received.

ALSO READ | Budget 2022: Here are the major takeaways

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News