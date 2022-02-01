Follow us on Image Source : AIR (TWITTER). Budget 2022: Govt committed to reduce imports in defense sector, says FM Sitharaman.

The government is committed to reduce imports and promote self-reliance in the defence sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

She said that 68 per cent of capital for the defence sector would be earmarked for the local industry.

Sitharaman also said that 5 per cent of Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund would be provided for R&D and technology upgradation.

"Contracts for laying of optical fibre net to all villages under BharatNet to be provided under PPP mode," she added.

Further, she noted that risks of climate change are the strongest externalities for the world and a low carbon development strategy would open employment opportunities.

