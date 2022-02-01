Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Budget 2022: What gets cheaper, what's costlier

Budget 2022: What gets cheaper, what's costlier

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2022 11:22 IST
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS
Image Source : PTI

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS Pankaj Chaudhary arrives at Parliament for the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, in New Delhi

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23, sources said. The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. Budget 2022 LIVE UPDATES

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

MAIN TAKEAWAYS FROM THE BUDGET

  • One station, One product to be popularised
  • Railways will develop new products for small farmers
  • Modern infrastructure to be cornerstone of the plan
  • FM Sitharaman outlines PM Gati Shakti masterplan
  • 400 New Generation Vande Bharat trains to be introduced
  • 100 new Rail Cargo Terminals to be developed

 

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Budget 2022
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News