Budget 2022: What gets cheaper, what's costlier

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23, sources said. The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. Budget 2022 LIVE UPDATES

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

MAIN TAKEAWAYS FROM THE BUDGET

One station, One product to be popularised

Railways will develop new products for small farmers

Modern infrastructure to be cornerstone of the plan

FM Sitharaman outlines PM Gati Shakti masterplan

400 New Generation Vande Bharat trains to be introduced

100 new Rail Cargo Terminals to be developed

