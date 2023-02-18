Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon has announced that its corporate employees will be required to spend at least three days per week in the office, marking a change from its previous policy. CEO Andy Jassy sent out a memo on Friday, stating that the decision was made by the company's senior executives, known as the S-team, after determining that it would benefit the company's culture and workers' ability to learn from and collaborate with each other. The change will take effect on May 1, with some exceptions for roles like customer support that have the option to work remotely.

Jassy acknowledged that it would not be simple to bring back thousands of employees to offices around the world, so the company will give teams time to develop a plan. He noted that the office experience will improve gradually over the coming months and years, as Amazon's real estate and facilities teams continue to evolve and capture new ways of working.

While other companies like Google and Apple have already required some of their employees to return to the office, Amazon is now pushing for its employees to be in the office more frequently as it undergoes a period of belt-tightening amid slowing sales and a worsening economic outlook. The company has initiated the largest layoffs in its history, affecting about 18,000 people, along with a corporate hiring freeze, and has axed some experimental projects.

Jassy believes that being back in the office will offer employees more opportunities to workshop ideas and innovate. People who have had breakthrough moments in inventions have stayed behind in meetings to discuss ideas on a whiteboard or walked back to office together on their way home from a meeting.

