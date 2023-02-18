Saturday, February 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon is changing its policy, requiring corporate employees to work in the office for at least three days per week. The move aims to improve collaboration and innovation, but it remains to be seen how employees will respond to the change.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2023 12:07 IST
Amazon
Image Source : AMAZON Amazon asks employees to work from office at least three days a week

Amazon has announced that its corporate employees will be required to spend at least three days per week in the office, marking a change from its previous policy. CEO Andy Jassy sent out a memo on Friday, stating that the decision was made by the company's senior executives, known as the S-team, after determining that it would benefit the company's culture and workers' ability to learn from and collaborate with each other. The change will take effect on May 1, with some exceptions for roles like customer support that have the option to work remotely.

 

Jassy acknowledged that it would not be simple to bring back thousands of employees to offices around the world, so the company will give teams time to develop a plan. He noted that the office experience will improve gradually over the coming months and years, as Amazon's real estate and facilities teams continue to evolve and capture new ways of working.

While other companies like Google and Apple have already required some of their employees to return to the office, Amazon is now pushing for its employees to be in the office more frequently as it undergoes a period of belt-tightening amid slowing sales and a worsening economic outlook. The company has initiated the largest layoffs in its history, affecting about 18,000 people, along with a corporate hiring freeze, and has axed some experimental projects.

Jassy believes that being back in the office will offer employees more opportunities to workshop ideas and innovate. People who have had breakthrough moments in inventions have stayed behind in meetings to discuss ideas on a whiteboard or walked back to office together on their way home from a meeting.

FAQs:

Q1: Where is Amazon headquartered?

Related Stories
Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

DGCI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart among other e-pharmacies over sale of drugs without license

DGCI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart among other e-pharmacies over sale of drugs without license

A: Amazon is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company's main campus is located in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, and is known as the Amazon campus or Amazon headquarters. 

Q2: Who is the CEO of Amazon?

A: The current CEO of Amazon is Andy Jassy, who took over the role from Jeff Bezos on July 5, 2021.

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News