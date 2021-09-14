Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns, says, 'time to take an alternate path in my journey'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns, says, 'take an alternate path in my journey'

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the company, sources said. Gupta was designated as a co-founder in 2019, and headed the supply function at Zomato.

Gupta's exit comes days after Zomato decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17, mainly due to gaps in order fulfilment, leading to poor customer experience.

Gupta in his internal mail said that he is "starting a new chapter" after the last 6 years at Zomato.

"We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it is time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," Gupta told executives at Zomato in an email, as per the company's blog.

