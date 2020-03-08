Yes Bank Crisis: ED arrests founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said. They said Kapoor was placed under arrest around 3 am under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Rana was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night. He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate raided Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's residence on Friday, in connection with a money-laundering probe against him. The action comes just a day after the crisis-hit bank was placed under a moratorium with withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000.

