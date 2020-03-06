Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Indian banking system faces challenges due to previous government: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at "government in power from 2004 to 2014" and appeared to hold it responsible for the crisis in Indian banking system. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in power from 2004 to 2014. Sitharaman sought to reassure that every depositor's money was safe and the situation at hand with Yes Bank was only "temporary".

During her interaction with the media, Nirmala Sitharaman said that Yes Bank had exposure to stressed groups like "Anil Ambani Group,...,Vodafone".

She asserted that such exposure was "prior to 2014".

