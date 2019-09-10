Debit/Credit card ALERT! Payments without swiping and PIN. Is your WiFi card secure? Deets inside

WiFi Debit/Credit card ALERT! Payments without swiping and PIN. Is your contactless cards secure? Deets inside

Debit/ Credit card users alert: Are you credit or debit card user? Then this news is for you. Almost all banks are now issuing WiFi cards or contactless card for its customer. This type of card does not require to be swiped or PIN for making payments. Confused? Basically, Contactless debit and credit cards need not be swiped or dipped in a POS machine. To be noted, several people are not aware of the WiFi card.

WiFi Debit/Credit card

Off late, you may have noticed that your popular burger joint or favourite coffee shop just take your card and the transaction is complete. You are not even asked to enter the PIN. The card is also not swiped physically. Don't get surprised. These are contactless debit or credit cards.

A contactless or WiFi card is a CHIP enabled radio frequency antenna embedded debit card. This card can be used all the NFC enable contactless terminal all over the world.

The contactless card can be linked to Bluetooth or WiFi. It allows communication between NFC-enabled objects at a minimum distance of 4 centimetres and without swiping the card, payment is done. With advanced technology, the contactless card comes with its own risks and benefits.

Experts say there are numbers of fraud-related risk with this kind of cards have been reported. In case the card is lost or stolen, the fraudster can make a transaction without swiping the card through NFC (near field communication) and RFID (radio frequency identification) in an unauthorised manner.

What is WiFi or Contactless Card?

Contactless Card or WiFi cards are already used in several countries. It is a fast and convenient way to pay for purchases up to Rs 2000 for a single transaction in India. It is a contactless chip technology designed to help you spend less time at the cash register

Risk:

WiFi Debit/Credit card ALERT! Payments without swiping and PIN. Is your contactless cards secure? Deets inside

Wi-Fi signal is transmitted freely and may activate any authorised POS machine or device that may lead to unauthorised payments through fraudulent. SBI official had said, “Any unauthorised transaction up to Rs 2,000 may only be done when the card is misplaced and used intentionally by a person, who has got possession of the card.”

ALSO READ: Good news for debit card, credit card bank ATM users! RBI says don't pay, if this happens

When asked, who will be liable to pay the bill in case of such an unauthorised transaction, Hemant said, “The liability would be ascertained after an investigation by the concerned fraud control department of SBI.”

Simple & Easy steps to use the Contactless Debit Card:

Step 1: Look for the contactless (wifi) logo at the point of sale.

Step 2: The cashier enters your purchase amount into the terminal. This amount will be displayed on the contactless reader.

Step 3: Hold your card over the reader or at the POS at close range (less than 4 cm from where the contactless logo appears).

Step 4: Four green indicator lights or a beep sound will indicate when the transaction is complete. A message will also be displayed on the screen indicating the transaction is complete.

Please note that in India, payment through contactless mode is allowed for a maximum of Rs.2000/- for a single transaction where you are not asked to input your Debit Card PIN. No PIN is required for amounts less than Rs.2000.

For more details related to contactless card, you can go through this PDF link: https://www.hdfcbank.com/assets/pdf/Contactless_Debit_Card.pdf

ALSO READ: Online banking fraud alert: HDFC says fraudsters stealing money via UPI banking; all you need to know

ALSO READ: Are you HDFC bank account holder? Then here's a good news for you